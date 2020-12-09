State’s Attorney: Man accused of hitting woman with car to sexually assault her

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County state’s attorney gave additional details regarding charges against the former water superintendent of two towns.

In a complaint against Paul Theesfield, State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Theesfield was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

These charges stem from an incident that happened on December 5. Officers said Theesfield was accused of hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene.

Killian said Theesfield is also accused of hitting her with his car so he could incapacitate her and sexually assault her. Additionally he said Theesfield hit her “with intent secretly to confine” the victim against her will.

Theesfield was the water superintendent for both Roberts and Elliot.