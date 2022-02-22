CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois has experienced a few reports of hate crime over the past few months.

The most recent happened at Parkland College in Champaign. Flyers placed around campus by the Pride Alliance have been ripped down several times. Leaders say that has led to vulgar and hateful speech over the past couple of days.

Over the weekend, plastic bags filled with gravel and anti-Semitic notes were found of the U of I campus. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said this would be hard to prosecute as a hate crime because the bags did not violate a law that fits under the state’s hate crime statue.

And in December, an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man at Hessel Park. She said he made comments about her ethnicity and then slapped the phone from her hand when she started recording their interaction.

Champaign Police said they identified the man after he came forward and Rietz said she is pursuing hate crime charges against him.

Rietz said a hate crime is motivated by gender, gender identity, race, ethnicity, sexual identity or religion. Crimes include but are not limited to violence, threats or property damage.

“So there’s a specific list of crimes that can be committed,” Rietz said. “Those include assault, battery, intimidation, stalking, criminal trespass, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, harassment by phone or electronic communications.”

As far as the Parkland College case goes, it could be considered a hate crime if the college proves those flyers were taken down because of the message. Parkland College has submitted that case to Rietz’s office to find out.

The Hessel Park case is pending in court.