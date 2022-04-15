SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Sangamon County Correctional Officer was charged with official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct arising from an act with a female inmate, according to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.

Andrew Beckman was one of the two correctional officers that the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into, following allegations of misconduct.

Beckman was terminated and the other person is on administrative leave.

The State’s Attorney said Beckman was arrested after he turned himself in. He was released Friday afternoon.

Beckman is expected to be back in court on May 19.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.