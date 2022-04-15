SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Sangamon County Correctional Officer was charged with official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct arising from an act with a female inmate, according to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.

The State’s Attorney said each charge is a concurrent Class 3 Felony eligible for a sentence of probation or up to five years in prison.

37-year-old Andrew Beckman was one of the two correctional officers that the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into, following allegations of misconduct.

Beckman was terminated and the other person is on administrative leave.

The Court set bond in the amount of $50,000. Beckman turned himself in at the Sangamon County Jail, posted bond and was released Friday afternoon.

Beckman is expected to be back in court on May 19.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.