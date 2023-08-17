SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight men accused of sex crimes in Sangamon County are now facing formal charges from the State’s Attorney.

The eight were caught last week in an Illinois State Police operation to combat human trafficking in Springfield. Officials announced the arrests on Tuesday.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the operation and on Wednesday, State’s Attorney Dan Wright approved charges against them.

“We are grateful to the men and women of the Illinois State Police for their efforts to protect our children from sexual predators through proactive enforcement efforts like this one,” Wright said in a statement. “We will do everything within our power to hold these individuals accountable and continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners in the fight against human trafficking.”

All eight are charged with one count of grooming while seven are charged with one felony count each of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor; Timothy Smith is charged with two counts each. Smith is also charged with two felony counts of aggravated attempted criminal sexual abuse, while David Kraemer, Shannan Morrow and Zebei Zhu are charged with one count of the same offense. In addition, Morrow is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Those charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse are eligible for lifetime registration as sex offenders if convicted. Conviction on all other charges carry a 10-year registration requirement.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kendra Hansel, the Chief of the Child Protection Division of the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, will be leading the prosecution. Wright said she assisted the Illinois State Police during the operation that resulted in the arrests.