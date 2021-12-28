State Troopers respond to crash on I-55

UPDATE AT 7:45 P.M. ON 12/28/2021 — All lanes are open and traffic is flowing normally

**

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers and other first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield.

The crash happened three miles south of Toronto Road at milepost 87. Troopers say the right lane of southbound I-55 will be closed for approximately one hour and traffic is backing up quickly.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route of travel if possible. Drivers who do travel through the area are told to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.