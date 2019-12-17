1  of  29
State Troopers: “Move over for emergency vehicles”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State troopers are reminding drivers to slow down on and move over when they see emergency vehicles. 

State police have issued more than 6,270 tickets for Scott’s Law violations. 
They say a squad car was hit Sunday night while the trooper was stopped to help a driver whose car slid off the road. The trooper was not hurt. That brings the total number of ISP troopers hit because drivers didn’t move over and slow down to 27. 

They also want to remind drivers that if they spot cars in ditches and medians with orange or yellow tape, that means troopers have already responded to the crash and that calling 911 isn’t necessary. 

