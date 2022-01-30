State Trooper’s car rear-ended by drunk driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is urging drivers not to drink and drive after one of its cars was hit by a drunk driver.

The car, with a District 6 Trooper inside, was stopped at a red light in Bloomington when a van rear-ended it at low speed. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently arrested for DUI. The Trooper was not hurt.

In a Facebook post, Troopers advised people to either designate a driver ahead of drinking or volunteer themselves to be a designated driver. Troopers also warned that they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and asked people who see impaired drivers on the road to call 911 to report them.