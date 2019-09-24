State trooper to meet his match

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– State police work hard every day to keep people safe. One trooper from Central Illinois ended up saving a college student’s life in a way he never imagined. The trooper is set to meet with the woman he rescued for the first time.

Trooper Jeremy Carnes joined the State Police nine years ago. “As a state trooper, you save people’s live by taking impaired motorists off the road, you slow traffic down, you try to prevent fatal crashes, you know you always possibly perform CPR on somebody, maybe pull someone from a burning vehicle.”

Four years ago, he went to a fundraiser with a friend in Chicago and signed up for yet another mission to help others.”Be the Match had a booth there at the fundraiser. They were just filling out your application, taking a cheek swab and they asked if I wanted to join the registry and I figured the odds were probably one in a couple million, I didn’t think to much of it. So I signed on.”

Carnes’ number did get called by the bone marrow donor program. Kathryn Poe of Ohio suffered from a severe rheumatological blood condition and autoimmune disease, leaving her in dire need of a bone marrow transplant.

“It became very clear that unless something happened, I was going to die in my early 20s,” said Poe.

Carnes stepped up to the call, successfully undergoing surgery to remove a sample of bone marrow from his pelvis so it could be transferred to Poe, leaving behind a few scars.

“What I had to go through with the donation process, just a little bit of soreness. It pails in comparison to probably what the recipient was going through,” Carnes said.

After her long journey, Poe is excited to meet the man who helped get her health back on track.

“I’m really excited just to like finally put a face to the name. It’s super weird to meet your donor in person,” Poe said.

The two will meet this weekend at the Be the Match Gala in Minneapolis. It will be a first time in the city for both of them.