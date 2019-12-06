State trooper arrested, charged with sexual abuse and assault

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested one of their own troopers on sexual assault and abuse charges.

Trooper James T. Dierkes, 29, is accused having inappropriate sexual contact in 2016 with two victims while he was employed at the Vandalia Community High School. That was before he was employed with ISP. They said they did an employment background check on Dierkes before he became a state trooper, which did include his employment at the high school. They said there wasn’t any evidence of criminal misconduct or activity at the time of his application.

Vandalia City Police asked for help from ISP after a victim spoke with them. After starting their investigation, they found another victim who also accused Dierkes of inappropriate sexual contact on several occasions.

Dierkes has been relieved of duty, and is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault. His bond is set at $1 million.