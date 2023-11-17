SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is hosting an unclaimed property auction ahead of the holiday season.

100 lots are up for auction. Some of the items include Carson City Morgan silver dollars, a Hamilton 992B pocket watch, and comic books featuring basketball legend Michael Jordan.

“Our online auction offers an excellent opportunity for people to find distinctive items to add to a personal collection or to present to others as the perfect gift,” Frerichs said. “The online auction also is convenient, allowing people to shop from the comfort of home or anywhere they choose.”

All auctions items come from the unclaimed property storage, and the proceeds from the auction will go to the rightful owners of the property, no matter how long it takes. Most of the items up for grabs have been in the treasurer’s custody for a decade, after private entities searched for the owners for several years.

The full list of items can be viewed on the treasurer’s iBid website, which is the same site people will bid. Bids open on Nov. 27 and close on Dec. 1. Any prospective bidders need to register on the site.

The treasurer hosts several unclaimed property auctions throughout online the year, and an in-person one annually at the state fair.

To check to see if the state is holding onto your unclaimed property, visit the Treasurer’s website. Frerichs estimates one-in-four adults in the state have an unclaimed property.