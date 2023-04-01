SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Treasurer’s office is hosting another unclaimed property auction in April.

The online auction starts on April 3rd at 9 a.m. and will end the morning of April 7 on the state’s iBid website.

Some items up for grabs include Elvis memorabilia, Beanie Babies, and a 14-karat gold link bracelet, as well as sports cards, coins and currency, and fine jewelry. All 100 lots can be found on their storefront.

“The online auction is an excellent and convenient opportunity to shop for collectibles and other memorabilia,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in the state, said. “Jewelry, cards, and souvenirs could be a wonderful addition to a personal collection or a unique gift to a friend or relative.”

Before bidding, you will need to set up an account.

All the items are from the treasurer’s vault of unclaimed property, and most have been in the Treasurer’s custody for over 10 years. Auction proceeds will go towards the rightful owners of the unclaimed property.

The treasurer hosts multiple online auctions per year as well as an annual in-person auction at the state fair.

To check to see if the state is holding onto your unclaimed property, you can visit the treasurer’s website.