SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Treasurer is reminding people of the online unclaimed property auction his office is hosting through the end of the week.

The auction is scheduled to end Friday morning. 100 lots including collectible coins like Carson City Morgan silver dollars, jewelry like a man’s 14-karat brushed white gold ring with blue Lindy star sapphire, and basketball cards for Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley are all up for grabs.

“Our online auction offers an excellent opportunity for people to find distinctive items to add to a personal collection or to present to others as the perfect gift,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. His office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “The online auction also is convenient, allowing people to shop from the comfort of home or anywhere they choose.”

The online auction is hosted on the state’s iBid website. All bidders need an iBid account in order to participate.

All properties in the auction have been in the treasurer’s office’s unclaimed property vault for typically 10 years. All proceeds from the auction will go to the rightful owners of the property.

Visit the treasurer’s website to see if the state is holding onto your unclaimed property.