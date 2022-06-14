SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Young Illinois photographers, here is an invitation from the state treasurer.

The 2022 Cream of the Crop Contest is now open. Treasurer Michael Frerichs invites people from 8 to 18 years old to submit their best snapshots depicting Illinois agriculture. The contest is part of Ag Invest, a large deposit program for Illinois farmers.

“Our 2022 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest provides a great way for students to showcase their creativity and to help others appreciate the strength, diversity and beauty of Illinois’ rich agricultural landscape,” Frerichs said.

Young photographers should submit their photos electronically to the treasurer’s office. Each participant can submit up to two photos by June 22.

As the contest comes to its 10th anniversary, the top three winners in each age category this year will receive Bright Start scholarship funds. The winning photos will be displayed in the annual Ag Invest calendar and the Illinois State Capitol.