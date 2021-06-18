State to launch new vaccine lottery with 10 million dollars in prizes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to get at least 70 percent of their adult population one dose of the vaccine.

But Governor Pritzker said Thursday that still isn’t enough, and he opened a new vaccine lottery system to draw more people to get their doses.

The first drawing will happen July 8th. Everybody who already has their vaccine is automatically entered into the drawing. The first week will be for 1 million dollars, and there will also be three drawings for people under the age of 18 for 150 thousand dollar scholarships.

In the following weeks, the state is going to hold regional lotteries to give people better chances to win smaller amounts of money. In total, 10 million dollars will be given out during the lottery.

Pritzker hopes this new strategy energizes people to get their shots in counties where vaccination rates are lower. For a full breakdown of vaccination data by county, click here.