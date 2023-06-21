SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is investing more money into a program state leaders hope keeps top students in Illinois colleges.

The AIM HIGH grant helps students who attend the state’s four-year public universities and maintain a GPA determined by their university are eligible for the money. And education leaders want to make the program permanent.

“With a greater investment from the state, we could increase the amount of our scholarships, and we can help more students,” Laci Engelbrecht, the UIS financial aid officer, said.

Student like UIS graduate student Jordan Matthews said money played a big factor in his decision. He chose UIS over schools like Ohio State University, Michigan State University, and University of Wisconsin Whitewater.

“They’re able to offer me a lot more money than most schools I applied for,” Matthews said.

Last academic year, UIS awarded 429 students more than $1.4 million in scholarships.