State to begin treating parts of Illinois for gypsy moth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture will begin treating parts of northern Illinois infested with the gypsy moth, a destructive pest that eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs but is partial to oak leaves.

Beginning Monday, low-flying helicopters are scheduled to begin spraying during early morning hours in parts of DuPage, Will, and Ogle counties, weather permitting.

About 1,442 acres will be treated with a naturally occurring bacteria used by gardeners. Officials say it’s an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides and is not harmful to humans or pets.