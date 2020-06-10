State takes entries for Emerging Writers Competition

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Contestants can now submit their entries for the 16th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the competition is named in honor of the late Gwendolyn Brooks. She was a Pulitzer Prize-winning Illinois Poet Laureate. Officials said the competition was made to recognize new literary talent around the state.

Illinois residents aged 18 and older can submit their work into the competition. Submission forms must be postmarked by June 30. The award for first place is $500, $300 for second place and third place receives $100. Winning poems could also appear in “Ninth Letter,” “Quiddity” and “RHINO” journals.