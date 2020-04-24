State surpasses COVID-19 test goal

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The largest, single-day tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois — 2,724, officials reported Friday — has coincided with the largest number of coronavirus tests administered in the state, Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday.

In a 24-hour period, the state tested 16,124 people — surpassing a 10,000-test-per-day goal the Pritzker administration set in late March.

The reached goal comes weeks after its original date, with Pritzker citing issues with testing machine companies and complications with the federal government as roadblocks along the way.

“It’s too early to say whether this is a result of expanded testing criteria versus an indicator of flattening the curve, but it’s a positive sign nonetheless for everyone,” Pritzker said. “When more people are getting tested and there is a lower ratio of positives, surpassing 10,000 tests is a very important milestone.”

Friday’s “overall positive rate” for COVID-19 tests was 17 percent, he said, “well below our cumulative average of 21 percent.

“I think it’s important for everyone to know how we arrived at this marker: Getting to this level of testing has been a multifaceted effort, requiring us to circumvent traditional supply chains, stand up non-traditional testing sites and work with Illinois’ world class healthcare institutions and universities,” he said.

Earlier this week, officials detailed collaboration efforts in Central Illinois between the University of Illinois and Carle Health aimed at expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing.

The state has also upped the number of public testing sites — where people can be tested for free — he said, bringing the total to 112.

“Surpassing 10,000 tests is a very important milestone — not only because it allows us to isolate more of those who are COVID-positive so that they don’t spread the infection, but also because it moves us in the direction of expanding our surveillance for outbreaks,” Pritzker said.

In total, Illinois has confirmed 39,658 cases of coronavirus, including 1,795 deaths across 96 counties.