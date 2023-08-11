SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Supreme Court voted on Friday to uphold the state’s assault weapons ban. The court ruled 4-3 against Representative Dan Caulkin’s case.

Caulkins (R-Decatur) did not focus on the Second Amendment in his case. Instead, he claimed the exemptions included in the ban, such as the one allowing military members to still purchase certain firearms, violated the Equal Protections Clause. The court disagreed.

Democrats celebrated the ruling.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling upholds the legislature’s commitment to value the lives of our children over guns,” House Speaker Emmanuel “Chris” Welch said in a statement. “This ruling makes it clear that the safety of our cities, our suburbs, and our small towns is not subject to the veto of the gun lobby. Such statements should not be profound or controversial, but in a time when the specter of gun violence looms over every aspect of our lives and preventable tragedies are seemingly a daily occurrence in communities small and large across the country, this ruling in favor of commonsense gun safety is monumental.”

Justice Lisa Holder White wrote the dissenting opinion.

“This great nation was founded on the premise that the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms is essential to what it means to be a free people,” Justice Holder-White said. “The right of law-abiding citizens to possess firearms and to arm themselves to protect their families, their homes, and themselves must not be infringed. Belief in the previously mentioned precepts in no way diminishes the fact that all law-abiding citizens desire safe communities where schools, workplaces, houses of worship, and public gatherings are free from gun violence. The tension between the previously mentioned tenets are why this case is of such importance to the people of the State of Illinois.”

Justice Mary K. O’Brien was the lone Democrat on the court to flip and join the dissenting side.

The assault weapon ban will stay in effect barring any rulings out of federal courts. The ban stops the sale of a large variety of assault style weapons and attachments in Illinois. Anybody who owns any of these weapons will be required to register them with the Illinois State Police at the start of the new year.

Several gun rights groups, including the Illinois State Rifle Association, have lawsuits pending in federal court. It is unclear if those particular cases will make it to the U.S. Supreme Court, or if the court will issue a blanket ruling when deciding a different case.

Speaking at the State Fairgrounds Thursday, Governor Pritzker was optimistic about ruling from the court, but admitted the U.S. Supreme Court will have the final say.

“I’m hopeful, but no idea how they’ll resolve it. It does matter what happens at the state level in state court,” Pritzker said. “But ultimately, the Supreme Court likely will be ruling on this. And so whatever happens, that will ultimately — I hate to use the word trump — whatever happens in our state courts.”

This story will be updated.