State-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service July 19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that three Amtrak lines that serve the central Illinois area are going back to full-service next week.

A press release says those state-supported routes are the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, and Illini/Saluki. They’ll get back to full speed on July 19.

Amtrak had announced service levels were halved because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting back to normal means there will be five round trips each day from Chicago to St. Louis, two round trips daily between Chicago and Quincy, and three daily trips between Chicago and Carbondale — which runs through Champaign and Mattoon.

Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased at amtrak.com/midwest for travel beginning July 19.