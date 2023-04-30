CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one southbound lane of State Street in Champaign will be closed beginning Monday, May 1.

The closure, between University Avenue and Clark Street, is in order to install water service at the 300 block of W. University Avenue. City officials said southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 12.