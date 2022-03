CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Tuesday that construction on State Street will take an additional week to complete.

One lane of State has been closed since March 16 to allow for the installation of a water pit at 318 South State. At the time, construction was expected to be complete by Tuesday, but the city said that it would be extending the closure.

Construction is now expected to be complete on Monday, March 28.