CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one southbound lane of State Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on March 22.

The closure, between Church and Park Streets, is so window work can be completed at the Eden Supportive Living Center located on the 200 block of N. State Street. Officials said southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure.

The city said the closure will happen between 7 a.m. – noon on March 22 and 23.

They appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.