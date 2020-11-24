State Senator Scott Bennett launching holiday card drive

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett is making plans to spread some holiday cheer at two Danville nursing homes.

A press release from Bennett says his office is collecting holiday cards to deliver to residents at Gardenview Manor and Danville Care Center.

“This holiday season will be especially challenging for folks living at long-term care facilities,” Bennett said. “With the holidays being celebrated differently this year, we have to be a bit more creative to show support and compassion to our seniors.”

Bennett is encouraging people of all ages to put together cards — either homemade or store-bought — and help spread some holiday cheer during this difficult time.

“I will be delivering these cards to the residents so they feel a sense of community this holiday season,” Bennett said. “Please take a few minutes of your time and send a card to an older neighbor in our community.”

Cards can be delivered to Bennett’s Danville office through Monday, Dec. 14 at the following address: 201 N. Vermilion St., Suite 323; Danville, IL 61832.

For more information or to set up a pick-up time, call Betty at 217-442-5252 or visit Bennett’s website.