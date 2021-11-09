State Senator Scott Bennett encourages scholarship applications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Conservation Fund is now accepting applications for its annual Conservation Achievement Scholarship, and state senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is encouraging eligible high school seniors to apply.

“I encourage high school seniors interested in conversation stewardship and protecting our natural resources to apply for this scholarship,” said Bennett, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “This scholarship opportunity is a chance to help students lessen the burden of college debt and will help you achieve your post-secondary educational goals.”

The Conservation Achievement Scholarship will award up to four $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.

Scholarship funds may be used for tuition, college or university fees, textbooks or room and board. Funds are mailed directly to the college or university of the recipient.

Detailed instructions and the application form can be accessed on the ICF website. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 1, 2022.

Questions should be addressed to the ICF by calling 217-785-2003 or by email.