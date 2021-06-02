State senate approves resolution renaming part of Route 1 as ‘Speaker Joe Cannon Highway’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Renaming Illinois Route 1 after one of the most famous to ever come out of Vermilion County is one signature away from becoming a reality.

The Illinois State Senate unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday designating a portion of Illinois Route 1 in Danville as Speaker Joe Cannon Memorial Highway.

The resolution was introduced by state Rep. Mike Marron (R-Danville) and Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign). It would apply to sections of Route 1 within Danville city limits.

“House Joint Resolution 41 tries to honor Danville’s favorite son, Speaker Joe Cannon,” Bennett said in a press release. “Joe Cannon is a fascinating person to learn about in our nation’s history… We’re very proud that he’s from Danville, and this resolution would name one of Vermilion County’s highways in honor of our favorite son.”

Joseph Gurney Cannon was born in 1836 and served in Congress for almost 50 years between 1873 and 1923. Also known as “Uncle Joe,” Cannon was the Speaker of the House from 1903-1911.

The Congressional Office Building in Washington D.C. is also named after him.

The resolution has now passed both the house and senate and heads to the governor’s desk to become official.