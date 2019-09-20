State sees record low unemployment

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the unemployment rate was 4% in August, down 0.2% points from the prior month and last year’s rate of 4.2%. It’s based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The August unemployment rate was the lowest monthly unemployment rate for the state on record. The state’s unemployment rate is +0.3% points higher than the national unemployment rate for August which was 3.7% and unchanged from the previous month.

