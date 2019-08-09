State representative honored

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A state representative was honored for her work to repair the state’s roads and bridges. Democratic Representative Sue Scherer was awarded the “Friend of Infrastructure” award from the Transportation for Illinois Coalition.

Scherer helped pass the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Plan, which invests $45 billion into new infrastructure projects. It’s also expected to create 5000,000 jobs statewide.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce backed a study that found the state’s crumbling roads costs each Illinois driver $597 a year in wear and tear, fuel mileage and lost economic activity.