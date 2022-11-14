GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event.

The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will be resting for a few days, so he won’t be able to attend the veto session beginning on Tuesday at the Illinois State Capitol.

Bennett’s family said he wants to thank the first responders who answered the call, the doctors and nurses and the many friends and neighbors who have reached out with prayers and well wishes.

Bennett said he is looking forward to getting back to work and seeing everyone again shortly.