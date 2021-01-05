State reminds consumers of COVID-19 relief options for evictions, mortgages

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation released an educational one pager for consumers to quickly and easily learn about their federal relief options when it comes to evictions, mortgages, and student loans.

Federal deadlines are fast approaching. It is imperative that consumers take action quickly.

You can read that PDF linked here.

Mortgage Deadlines

• FHFA forbearance must be requested by 1/31/21.

• HUD loan forbearance has been extended to 2/28/21.

• FHFA foreclosure moratorium ends 1/31/21.

• VA foreclosure moratorium ends 2/28/21.

• HUD foreclosure moratorium ends 2/28/21.

Student Loan Deadlines

• Relief has been extended until 1/31/21. This includes interest being waived on all loans, collections on defaulted loans is halted, and loan payments are suspended.