State releases grants for public infrastructure projects

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is rerouting $25 million of Rebuild Illinois funding to local public infrastructure projects that can begin work this summer.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Grants during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, citing the loss of revenue in many local governments and their subsequent inability to finance some planned construction projections. Funding for the grants is generated by Rebuild Illinois– a $45 billion plan passed by Governor Pritzker to provide the state’s first comprehensive capital plan in more than a decade.

“I’m proud to announce we are moving forward with $25 million in DCEO grants to help local governments jumpstart public infrastructure projects for the summer construction season,” Pritzker said. “This will keep key public infrastructure projects in the pipeline, and support the return of skilled labor to job sites for the busy summer season. Starting today, local governments with shovel ready projects – including school districts, townships, and other entities – can apply for this funding.”

The grants — which municipalities can apply for beginning Tuesday — range in size from between $500,000 and $5 million.

Eligible grantees are local governments and other public entities with significant public infrastructure projects that could commence work within 90 days of receiving award notice, according to a press release from Pritzker’s office. Projects eligible for grant funding must be public assets, must be permanent in nature and must not have recurring project expenses. Fast-Track projects must meet shovel-ready criteria, as well as the minority business participation requirements of the State of Illinois’ Business Enterprise Program.

Communities that need more time or that do not have projects that meet the shovel-ready criteria may submit an application to receive a grant for the remainder of the funds by June 30.

DCEO says it will conduct a series of webinars and outreach to local governments to provide information on the new Fast Track grants. For a list of upcoming webinars as well as a list of resources available to small businesses please visit DCEO’s website.

To apply for the grants, visit https://bit.ly/2xqjOad.

Pritzker also called on the state legislature to “pass a comprehensive plan to support families, small businesses and small towns.”

“…the legislature must convene so that we can begin to put our financial and economic house back in order,” he said.

Pritzker said he’s spoken with legislative leaders and agreed that the legislature should meet prior to the end of May — May 31 is the state’s constitutional deadline for legislators to pass a budget.