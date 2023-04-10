DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — There’s been a lot of disagreement about who actually owns the Vermilion County Fairgrounds. Now two parties are battling it out.

Danville business owner Frank Wright has publicly expressed his interest in buying the land since last month. But fairground board officials say they don’t even own the land.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the state owns the 40-acre fairgrounds and granted a deed to the fair board in 1955.

The document also requires that fair board officials must use the property for county fair purposes only. Otherwise, the deed is reverted back to the state.

Wright said he feels the grounds have been underutilized. He said the board should maximize opportunities to use the land year-round instead of having events only in the spring and summer.

“They want the changes that I want. They want to see the fairgrounds used all year round,” Wright said. They want to see the natural resources that have been granted from the state of Illinois to be used.”

Wright also said the board isn’t being transparent about finances.

“I’m simply going to ask for answers to these figures. I’ve relayed these figures to the governor’s office. I’m sure the governor’s office is going to want to know answers as well,” Wright said.

Board officials said they have invited Wright to their monthly meetings but he’s never shown up.

Wright said there’s been minimal communication on both sides.

“I don’t believe the fair board are bad people. I just believe that they’ve been let go for so long and no one’s checked. Most people didn’t even know there was a fair board and that there was no accountability,” Wright said.

Wrights said he wants to bring the land back to its glory days and add a few things, including a bike track, hobby shop, softball field, and wedding venue.

He said he plans to attend the fairground board meeting tonight to get clarity on county fair finances. He wants to see this process through for his late wife who died 5 years ago and said he’s finally at a point where he can get through it and make this happen for her.