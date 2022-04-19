LASALLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are reminding people visiting Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks that there will be many no parking and tow zones there.

About two million people visit those parks every year, and with warmer weather expected this weekend, big crowds are also expected. Those large crowds have resulted in people parking where they shouldn’t in the past.

State Police said some of the zones are located along Illinois Routes 178 and 71; they will be marked and strictly enforced with troopers and tow truck operators patrolling the area. Vehicles parked in these zones will be immediately towed, with towing fees totaling approximately $300 and a $164 fine for illegal parking.

Parking is also prohibited on and bridge or elevated structure and within 30 feet on a stop sign, yield sign or traffic light located on the side of the road.

State Police said that illegally-parked vehicles not only constitute a safety hazard, but also make it difficult for first responders to access the area in the event of an emergency.

In addition, State Police announced that there will be major construction at the intersection of U.S. Route 6 and Illinois Route 178 just south of Interstate 80 in Utica. Lengthy backups are anticipated and people are highly recommended to use alternate routes like Illinois Route 71 via Ottawa or Oglesby.