SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives.

Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller ID look like a government agency that works with personal information, such as the Illinois Stare Police.

In their warning, officials reminded people that the Illinois State Police will never call to solicit money from the public and no legitimate representative will ever ask for personal information over the phone. People who receive a call like this are advised to hang up immediately and provide nothing of value to those on the other end.