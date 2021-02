CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are asking drivers to be careful when driving on I-74 after they have responded to multiple crashes.

In a news release, they said the bridge deck between Lincoln Avenue and Neil Street on the interstate is iced over. They stated all three lanes, eastbound and westbound, are “extremely slick and hazardous.” They responded to several crashes at this location on Monday.

Please be careful when you are on the roads.