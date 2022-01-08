State Police urge caution as freezing rain leads to several crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Freezing rain has led to several crashes across the central Illinois area, according to officers.

Mark Holley of Illinois State Police, District 10, said there have been 87 car crashes and spin-offs since 11 a.m.

Three of those crashes happened in Champaign. One is located on I-57 at milepost 225, south of the I-57/I-74 interchange. Officers said this is a personal injury crash.

District 10 is being hit with freezing rain with several slide offs and crashes throughout our District, with a heavy concentration of crashes/slide offs along I-57 from southern Coles to Champaign County. However, all interstates are experiencing freezing at this time. If your travel is not an emergency, we highly recommend staying off the interstates until the weather improves. Mark Holley- Illinois State Police, District 10

Another crash involved a semi-truck rolling over I-57 at milepost 238 near the Mattis Avenue overpass. Holley said the right lane of northbound I-57 is currently blocked because of this crash.

I-57 NB at Mattis Avenue

The third crash in Champaign happened on eastbound I-72 just east of I-57, between Duncan Road and County Fair Drive. All lanes of I-72 entering Champaign were blocked by this crash, but they have since reopened.

I-57 SB after mile marker 226, just before rest area (Photo Courtesy: Christina Streiff)

Westbound I-74 just past St Joe (Photo Courtesy: Christy Thomason Masters)

IDOT maps show traffic both in and out of Champaign County are slowed down and even at a stop in some places.

Pictured is a Google map with road conditions regarding traffic in Champaign County. Click the picture for updated conditions.

Also in Champaign County, an ambulance was involved in a crash along University Avenue. Officials said there was one person in the ambulance, but no one was hurt.

In 2.5 hours, there were 29 rescue calls (not including slide-offs) that were call in to first responders.

In Moultrie County, a viewer sent photos of vehicles stuck. Illinois Route 121 at the Kaskaskia River bridge southeast of Sullivan was impassible

MOULTRIE COUNTY: IL 121 at the Kaskaskia River bridge southeast of Sullivan is impassible with multiple stuck vehicles due to the ice. (Photos Courtesy of Chrissy O’Dell)

We will bring you updates both on WCIA.com as well as on social media.