State Police: two recovering after crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people hurt in a Friday crash are “on the road to recovery.”

They said the crash happened on U.S. Route 36 near 610 East Road, west of Tuscola. They said an SUV was stopped at a stop sign when a motorcycle hit the end of the car. ISP said the motorcycle driver, Charles Rinker, was hurt as well as his passenger, Darlene Rinker.

ISP said both were taken to the hospital. However, Darlene was airlifted. Now, officers are saying while they are in still in the hospital, both Charles and Darlene are recovering as of Tuesday.