KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver and a 40-year-old male passenger, both of whom had apparent gunshot wounds. The driver died at an area hospital while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police officials did not say whether the shooting was between vehicles or between the deceased occupants of the crashed vehicle.

Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday, but the results are unknown at this time. The ISP Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating this crash along with the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.