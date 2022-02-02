State Police: Trooper involved in morning crash along I-72

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said one of their troopers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened along westbound I-72 at the 122 exit in Illiopolis. The trooper was on the left shoulder of the road with the vehicle’s emergency lights activated when another driver lost control of their car and rear-ended the squad car.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Police. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.