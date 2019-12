ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say they’re increasing their patrols and “roadside safety checks” for the holiday season.

In a press release Friday, ISP announced a focus on four areas they are the “most common causes of fatal traffic crashes”: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and those who aren’t wearing seat belts.

ISP’s increased number of patrols and sobriety checks will run “throughout the holidays,” according to the release.