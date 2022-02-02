State Police: Three squad cars hit amidst winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that three of its cars were involved in traffic accidents throughout the day on Wednesday. Two Troopers were hurt in these accidents.

The squad car that was hit near Illiopolis (photo courtesy of the Illinois State Police)

The first incident happened on Interstate 72 near Illiopolis at 7:40 a.m. A District 9 Trooper was assisting a driver whose car slid off the road; the Trooper activated all of the emergency lights on his car, which was parked on the shoulder. A car driven by Anthony Newman of Springfield slid on the roadway and hit the rear end of the squad car. The Trooper was taken to a hospital, treated and released. Newman was not hurt.

While the crash remains under investigation, State Police determined that a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

The second incident happened on Interstate 57 near Mattoon at 12:36 p.m. A District 10 Trooper was driving on the highway and was passed by an SUV driven by Dalton McCarthy of Maryland Heights, Mo. McCarthy lost control of his SUV and hit the rear of the Trooper’s car. McCarthy and the Trooper were not hurt and McCarthy was ticketed for following the Trooper too closely.

The squad car that was hit in Springfield (photo courtesy of the Illinois State Police)

The third incident happened in Springfield on the ramp leading from Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 at 3:22 p.m. A District 9 Trooper was assisting with a three-vehicle crash, with their car’s emergency lights activated, when another car driving on the ramp lost control and hit the rear bumper of the squad car. The squad car was pushed one of the cars that had crashed earlier.

The Trooper was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the car that lost control was not hurt. Investigating troopers identified a violation of the Move Over Law as a contributing factor to this crash as well.