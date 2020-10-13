State Police: Three men taken to hospital after truck v. semi crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said three men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a truck v. semi crash on Monday morning.

Troopers said it happened around 9:30 a.m. at U.S. 51 and Elwin Road in Decatur. They stated a GMC Straight Truck was traveling east on Elwin and approaching the intersection. A semi was southbound on U.S. 51 and approaching the intersection as well.

State Police said the truck failed to stop and hit the semi on the front passenger side.

The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old Granite City man, was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both passengers in the truck were taken to the hospital by ambulance, also with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.