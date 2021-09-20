State Police: Suspect speeds away from traffic stop, leads to deadly 5-car crash

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said they are investigating after an attempted traffic stop led to a deadly crash on Sunday night.

In a news release, troopers said dispatchers got a report on a reckless driver shortly before 5 p.m.. Mattoon Police found the vehicle along Lakeland Boulevard and tried to stop it. The driver did not stop the vehicle and sped away.

Several minutes later, Charleston Police found the vehicle and tried to stop it at Lincoln Avenue and Reynolds Drive. Again, the vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle crashed into several others on Illinois Route 16 at University Drive in Charleston. There were five vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four other people were taken to the hospital as well. There is no word on their current conditions.

Officers are still investigating this crash.