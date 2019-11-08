State Police start rolling road closure

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Starting at 9:45 Friday morning, State Police will start a rolling road closure on Interstates 57 and 24.

State Police say they will start slowing traffic down while continuously rolling forward on Interstate 57 north bound at the mile post 36 – Lick Creek exit, Interstate 24 west bound at mile post 10, and Interstate 57 south bound at mile post 53 – Marion Main Street exit. Additionally, Interstate 24 Exit 7 will be closed for west bound entrance for a few minutes to allow the rolling closure to pass and traffic to enter behind the Trooper.

The rolling closure is being utilized to allow utility crews to conduct wire maintenance over both the north and south bound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile post 47.

State Police remind motorists to be aware of your surroundings at all times by reducing distractions and to Give ‘Em a Brake.