LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 55 that has left the highway completely blocked.

The crash happened near Milepost 129 and involved a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers are working to divert traffic off the highway, which is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story.