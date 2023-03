FITHIAN, Ill. (WCIA) – The westbound lanes of I-74 are closed near the at milepost 200 at the Rankin/Fithian exit.

State Police is on scene diverting traffic.

Authorities say drivers can reenter the interstate at Ogden.

The closure is expected to last until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

A WCIA reporter on scene saw crews pull a State Police car onto a tow truck.

This is a developing story.