State Police shut down I-57 after crash near Mattoon

UPDATE ( 01/24/22 11:03 PM) — The passing lane on I-57 at milepost 190 is now open.

The driving lane will remain closed until cleanup is complete.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have shut down part of I-57 after a crash near Mattoon Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the southbound lane. A semi truck crashed, causing lane blockage.

Now, troopers and IDOT are shutting down all lanes for around 1 to 2 hours while they recover the truck. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.