State Police: Semi driver ticketed after crashing into car

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said no one was hurt after a crash between a car and a semi.

They said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the I-72/I-57 interchange. A car was parked between I-72 and the exit ramp to southbound I-57.

A semi truck rests in an embankment near the I-72/I-57 interchange after a crash on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the semi lost control and hit the car. The semi crossed over the exit ramp and down into the embankment after hitting the car. The car ended up in the embankment as well, partially in a farmer’s field.

Officers said the car had heavy damage on the driver’s side while the truck had damage on the front of the vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash. The semi driver was ticketed for improper lane usage.