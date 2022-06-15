CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a semi caught fire on I-57 North near Rantoul.

In a news release, troopers stated it happened on the right shoulder of the road. The northbound lanes were temporarily closed so crews could battle the flames.

The lane closure caused a traffic backup. Vehicles can get by on the left shoulder, but the traffic is still being affected. Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling in the area.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.